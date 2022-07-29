Twin Falls Bruins

Head Coach: Ben Kohring, 3rd year

Record: 7-3

Number of expected players on the team?

100

Number of returning players on the team?

60

How is this team different from last year?

We are a more experienced team as we played many underclassmen last year.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We need to improve defensively against power run teams. Offensively we will need to utilize our weapons to stretch the field horizontally and vertically.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will need leadership from last year’s underclassmen that saw a lot of game experience to replace the seniors we lost to graduation.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

James Noorlander, Wyatt Solosabal, Grayson Keyes, Grant Patterson, Austin Crum, Christian Janis, and TJ Hickmon.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

We will get tested early in our schedule as we face Vallivue and Pocatello who were playoff teams last year in the 4A division as well as Idaho Falls who completed at 5A last season and beat the 4A State Champs Skyline Grizzlies.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Our strength this season looks to be our skill players. We are excited about or “Bigs” in the trenches but depth could be an issue.