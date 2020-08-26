Twin Falls Bruins

Head coach: Ben Kohring, 1st year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: none
Following the second retirement of longtime head coach Allyn Reynolds, Twin Falls turns to Ben Kohring, who has been an assistant with the Bruins for 13 years. One of his tasks is to guide Twin back to the 4A state playoffs, which it missed in 2019.
“I have coached everything but quarterbacks,” Kohring said.
And Twin Falls is set this season in the quarterback department with the return of Nick Swensen, now a senior, who has started under center since his sophomore year. Following the graduation of bruising running back Jarod Perry, plus a number of experienced offensive linemen, junior all-purpose back Jace Mahlke and senior scatback Colton Rasmussen will carry the load.
“We don’t have as much experience in the trenches as our line is pretty young,” Kohring said. “We will try to give Jace the ball in a lot of different ways. And Colton will line up everywhere in multiple formations.”
Defensively, seniors Tyler Robbins (linebacker), Marcus Garcia (end), Emery Iradukunda (cornerback), along with junior free safety Luke Moon, will be the physical and vocal leaders. Kohring plans to adapt his defense to best fit the skill set of his players.
“We will make changes based on the athletes that we have,” he said. “We will stay close to what our base was last year, but it’s a different year with different athletes.”
The Bruins’ opener is a road trip to Caldwell to face Vallivue on Friday, Aug. 28.
