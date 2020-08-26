Twin Falls Bruins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Ben Kohring, 1st year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: none

Following the second retirement of longtime head coach Allyn Reynolds, Twin Falls turns to Ben Kohring, who has been an assistant with the Bruins for 13 years. One of his tasks is to guide Twin back to the 4A state playoffs, which it missed in 2019.

“I have coached everything but quarterbacks,” Kohring said.

And Twin Falls is set this season in the quarterback department with the return of Nick Swensen, now a senior, who has started under center since his sophomore year. Following the graduation of bruising running back Jarod Perry, plus a number of experienced offensive linemen, junior all-purpose back Jace Mahlke and senior scatback Colton Rasmussen will carry the load.

“We don’t have as much experience in the trenches as our line is pretty young,” Kohring said. “We will try to give Jace the ball in a lot of different ways. And Colton will line up everywhere in multiple formations.”