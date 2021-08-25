Twin Falls Bruins

Head Coach: Ben Kohring, 2nd year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: Lost 49-0 to Skyline in first round
Number of expected players on the team?
90+ Players
Number of returning players from last season?
29 Returners
How is the team different from last year?
We will be young but more athletic in the skill positions. Our offensive and defensive lines will be more experienced than last year as well as have more depth.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
We are focused on improving our running game from last year on offense. Defensively we are looking to create more turnovers as well as increase our 3rd down efficiency.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We will need to replace our three-year starting QB Nick Swensen from last season. We will also be looking for leadership from our Senior class as last year’s Senior class provided great leadership for the team.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Jace Mahlke 1st team conference WR, Teagen Severe 1st team conference DB and Return Specialist, James Noorlander RB/LB, Isaac Lopez OLB, Luke Moon WR/DB, Baylee Carney 2nd team conference OL
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Our greatest challenge will be to getting our young skill players up to speed with the varsity game.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
We will have good depth in the skill positions this year and lean on experience in the trenches. Weakness will be our total numbers in the program.