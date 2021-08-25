Twin Falls Bruins

Head Coach: Ben Kohring, 2nd year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: Lost 49-0 to Skyline in first round

Number of expected players on the team?

90+ Players

Number of returning players from last season?

29 Returners

How is the team different from last year?

We will be young but more athletic in the skill positions. Our offensive and defensive lines will be more experienced than last year as well as have more depth.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We are focused on improving our running game from last year on offense. Defensively we are looking to create more turnovers as well as increase our 3rd down efficiency.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?