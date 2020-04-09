Twin Falls, 9:02 a.m., April 2

Katelyn Jorgensen, manager, front, helps set up a beer canning operation along with Pierre Tusow, head brewer, Shane Cook, owner, and Paul Claasen, kitchen manager, Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. Koto closed its kitchen but worked to keep beer shelves full. Nearly 33,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the Idaho economy continues shedding jobs at a record rate due to the coronavirus, state officials said Thursday.