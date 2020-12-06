Turning up the heat: Badger Fire an example of growing fire problem in the West

Wildfires are getting bigger and are happening more frequently as the West gets warmer and drier nearly every year.

Wildfires in the Magic Valley are no exception.

In fact, south-central Idaho sees some of the worst impacts in Idaho. And a disproportionate number of the state’s biggest burns have been in the past two decades.

More fires are impacting more people around the nation, and the Badger Fire provides a good example of the West’s growing fire problem.

The major contributors to bigger wildfires — higher temperatures, unnatural fuel loads and invasive species — likely played roles in the Badger Fire. And the West’s going to burn even more as our region dries and invasive species spread.

See The Big Story, Page E1.

