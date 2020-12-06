 Skip to main content
Turning up the heat: Badger Fire an example of growing fire problem in the West
The fire problem

Tyler Kennedy, of the Idaho City Hotshots, monitors a back burn in 2013 at the 111,000-acre Elk Fire Complex that burned more than 50 structures northwest of Fairfield. Climate change, long-term fire suppression and invasive species are making wildfires increasingly common in the West. 

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

Wildfires are getting bigger and are happening more frequently as the West gets warmer and drier nearly every year.

Wildfires in the Magic Valley are no exception.

In fact, south-central Idaho sees some of the worst impacts in Idaho. And a disproportionate number of the state’s biggest burns have been in the past two decades.

More fires are impacting more people around the nation, and the Badger Fire provides a good example of the West’s growing fire problem.

The major contributors to bigger wildfires — higher temperatures, unnatural fuel loads and invasive species — likely played roles in the Badger Fire. And the West’s going to burn even more as our region dries and invasive species spread.

See The Big Story, Page E1.

