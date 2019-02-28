Breaking
Tuning up your green thumb this spring
Spring is near in the Magic Valley, although it may not feel like it. Believe it or not, the spring equinox (also referred to as the March equinox or the vernal equinox) will occur at 3:58 p.m. on March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere.
And, for the first time in almost 40 years, the equinox falls on the same day as the Full Worm Moon, which will also be a supermoon — meaning that the moon’s glow will be both brighter and larger than the other full moons this year.
The last time the equinox and the Full Worm Moon coincided was March 20, 1981, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Longer, sunnier days will ensue as the Earth tilts toward the sun. Soon the skies will brighten and grass will sprout up, welcoming a new season. Our gardens will come out of hibernation, and with them, our green thumbs.
Gardening has long served as a personal hobby, a way to grow your own fruits and vegetables, and, for some, a sanctuary. Known scientifically to reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), contribute to positive feelings and emotions, and serve as a meditative practice, gardening can provide myriad health benefits such as reducing stress, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while offering an organic connection with nature. It’s also a wonderful form of exercise.
One-third of Americans maintain and harvest personal gardens, according to the National Gardening Association. A 2016 meta-analysis conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine identified the following advantages of gardening: depression reduction, decreased anxiety, increased life satisfaction and an enhanced sense of community. All contribute to a healthier state of mind and a higher level of overall life satisfaction.
While gardening methods vary according to climate, the age-old practice of tending and cultivating starts with connecting to the Earth and requires getting your hands dirty.
In a high desert climate like that of the Magic Valley, using drought-resistant native plants and xeriscaping can not only conserve water, but also help support habitat for small animals including rabbits, squirrels and pollinator insects such as butterflies, moths, small flies and beetles.
Indigenous plants often require less maintenance and attract fewer pests. But people may need to learn different gardening skills to employ this method. Native Roots of Magic Valley is here to help, selling native plants at its company’s greenhouse and helping educate residents on how to plant them properly.
Xeriscaping is a logical approach for Magic Valley residents seeking to utilize native plants and conserve water. This method will also cut back on spending for eager gardeners this spring and summer.
Incorporating rocks and succulents into garden displays is an effective way to begin xeriscaping.
Raised-bed gardening is a creative alternative to traditional row gardening, one that not only reduces overall garden maintenance and elevates the beds for those who may be less inclined to bend over repeatedly, as gardening typically demands.
Of course, the important role of pollinators cannot be overlooked. As the bee population dwindles, it’s important to consider ways to assist them and other pollinators — including beetles, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and wasps — by planting proper plants and flowers and protecting their habitat.
For novices and experts alike, The University of Idaho Extension offices can help. They offer resources for yards and gardens — including growing tips for fruit, landscapes, grass, plants — and methods for managing pests.
For an in-depth look at each of these topics, read on for more tips and tricks.
