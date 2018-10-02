Fall Wild Art
Xander Barker, 5, of Twin Falls climbs the slide in the middle of the straw maze at Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls on October 9, 2014.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

Open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to maze, slides and playground is $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.

