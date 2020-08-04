Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

Trump elaborated on why he supports voting by mail in Florida, but not elsewhere.

"They've been doing this over many years and they've made it really terrific," Trump said.

"This took years to do," he added. "This doesn't take weeks or months. In the case of Nevada, they're going to be voting in a matter of weeks. And you can't do that."

Yet Florida hardly has a history of flawless elections, most notably in 2000 when the state's disputed vote count had to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, delivering the presidency to George W. Bush over Al Gore.

Trump cited a New York race as an example of what can go wrong, claiming no one could know the winner. In that race, a judge ruled Monday that about 1,000 disputed ballots should be counted. That will likely not affect the outcome since the incumbent, longtime Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is leading her closest challenger by about 3,700 votes.

"I think they have to do the election over. That election is no good," Trump said.

More voters during this year's primary elections opted to vote by mail, and several states relaxed restrictions for voting absentee through the mail. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.