FILER – In 2019, Filer Mutual Telephone Company changed its name to TruLeap Technologies.
“Tru” paid tribute to the past and “Leap” represented the future.
“I believe that our management and our board of directors has always been made up of passionate visionaries; always looking to the future,” said Cheryl Carr, marketing and public relations manager. “Our intention with the rebranding was to continue the rich traditions of Filer Mutual while continuing to grow the company into the next 100 years.”
In 1909, the company was originally named Farmers Mutual and started as a telephone provider. It began with a group of local business people who each invested $25 to start the company. The name was changed in the 1930s to Filer Mutual Telephone Company.
The company has been a member-owned cooperative since the beginning.
And one of its missions is to give back to the community.
Carr said employees volunteer time for community organizations such as the Filer Senior Haven, Filer High School Booster Club and the Filer Events Committee. Employees have also participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Walk For Wishes and Relay For Life. TruLeap Technologies also started a scholarship program for graduating seniors and a grant program for non-profit organizations.
“It puts a face to the business and puts a personal connection between you and the business,” said Samuel Callen, customer service lead.
Callen has worked at TruLeap Technologies for nine years. He said he appreciates the opportunity his employer gives him to volunteer in the community. He often volunteers at the local food bank and is a board member at Filer Senior Haven.
“We are truly a family,” Carr said. “We care about each other and we care about the success of our company. We enjoy spending time together and we find ways to make work fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.