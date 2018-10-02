Halloween
Dressed as a Chiquita banana dancer, Myia Ulrich, 4, trick-or-treats along Main Avenue North in Twin Falls in 2011.

 DREW NASH, Times-News File Photo

Trick-or-treaters should come to Main Avenue between 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27 between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street. Make sure to be careful when crossing the street, organizer Susan Hall said. The event has nearly doubled in size since it began, with thousands of people coming to downtown for the event, Hall said. Call 208-735-1105 for more information.

