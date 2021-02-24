Trees can temper Idaho's wind

BURLEY — Protecting your property, crops, or animals from Southern Idaho's winds is a major concern. Providing protection from winds can increase property value and increase productivity. Windbreaks are a natural way to temper Idaho's wind.

A living windbreak is one or more rows of trees and or shrubs used to block and redirect the wind. The wind is lifted up and over, creating a protected area where wind speeds are drastically reduced.

A windbreak must be located properly in order for it to do the right job for you. Planting a windbreak in the wrong position can cause problems in years to come. Carefully plan the distance between the windbreak and the road, yard, or feedlot you want to be protected. Take into consideration the direction of prevailing winds. The windbreak should be at least 100 yards away, depending upon your situation and if there are other obstructions.

Other important concerns include: ground preparation, irrigation, how many rows of trees or shrubs to plant, the varieties you need, and providing protection for the young seedling trees from livestock during the first few years. With good conditions, you should produce noticeable protection within 4-5 years or 7-12 years on dry-land.