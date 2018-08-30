Twin Falls’ population is expected to hit 50,000 by the 2020 Census, officially classifying the city as an “urbanized area.” And barring a rule change, the city will be required to install a plan for public transportation.
But it’s not as simple as starting a fixed-route bus system and hoping for the best. Using other cities as a guide, Twin Falls officials are skeptical something like that would work right now in south-central Idaho.
So if the city doesn’t plan to install a fixed-route bus system, what do they plan to do instead? And what did other western cities such as Idaho Falls and Bend, Ore., do when they hit that 50,000-resident threshold?
See the story on E1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.