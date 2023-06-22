BUHL — Tracy Marie Thurlo, 55, of Buhl, passed away at her home on June 13, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and a full obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.