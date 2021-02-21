Gone from the old Elk Lodge is the terra-cotta bust of a bull elk above the front entrance on Shoshone Street North.

But the elk’s points of attachment can still be seen above the clock tolling the “Eleventh Hour” in honor of fallen or wandering fraternity brothers.

Century-old painted signs advertising Twin Falls establishments have nearly faded into obscurity. And the town’s first elevator is still operating.

Traces of the past are scattered all over Twin Falls for anyone to see if they know what they are looking for.

