Jan. 10
Over-inflated farm values prompt change in assessment method
A year ago, the Twin Falls County Commission chose Brad Wills to replace retiring Assessor Gerald Bowden. Wills, the Republican Central Committee’s top pick for assessor, was chosen in hopes he would change the methodology used to assess the county’s farm values.
Twin Falls County farmland was valued differently than in surrounding counties, Commissioner Terry Kramer told the Times-News. According to Filer farmer Ray Moore, the formula used by former-Assessor Gerald Bowden resulted in over-inflated land values by about $1,000 per acre.
Idaho law outlines two methods to assess farmland, Wills said. One is a simple formula based on what the land would rent for annually. The other is a more complex formula based on a moving target: farm income minus production costs over time. Bowden used the second, more complex method, which Moore says left many of the production costs out of the equation, resulting in higher assessments.
Wills agreed that the farmland valuations were too high.
Moore and the Twin Falls County Farm Bureau worked with him to find a more realistic formula, dropping farm values by almost 18 percent, Wills told the Times-News in June.
Jan. 21
Community mourns Tiffani Streling
A community gripped by the disappearance of a young Burley woman got the chance to mourn her passing in January after her partial remains were found in Jerome County in November 2017.
Tiffani Streling, 22, went missing on May 16, 2015. She was reported missing by her boyfriend James McLaws the day after she disappeared. McLaws and the father of Tiffani’s deceased baby reportedly had a confrontation the day she disappeared.
Her family and the community continued to hold vigils and search for her after her disappearance.
Jan. 23
Dutch Bros. drive-through drama
City staff in January intervened in a dispute between Dutch Bros. Coffee and DaVita Dialysis on Pole Line Road. The city said the coffee shop needed to redesign its drive-throughs to avoid conflicts between patients and coffee drinkers vying to get into the development. By May 25, the company had re-routed its drive-throughs, and the Planning and Zoning Commission later gave its permission for Dutch Bros. to open a second location on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
Jan. 29
Arson and asbestos
Burley residents were rocked in January by an arson fire that destroyed two buildings – and by the appearance of a pipe bomb at a new restaurant across the street – that left downtown looking like a war zone.
Arrests still have not been made in the case.
When the owner of the buildings at 1222 and 1226 Overland Ave., which were made unstable by the fire, began tearing them down, he was stopped by the Environmental Protection Agency. After asbestos was found in the rubble the owner was given a deadline to clean up the site using EPA protocol, which he said he could not afford.
In mid-August EPA crews rolled into Burley and began cleaning up the site. The cleanup left a large hole in the ground that is now fenced.
Feb. 2
Victim’s family sues Shoshone School District
The family of a 13-year-old girl — who was a student at Shoshone Middle School — filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in U.S. District Court, alleging she was raped by a 17-year-old male classmate who’s a prominent athlete and that the Shoshone School District kicked her out of school.
In a response Feb. 2, the school said in court documents it knew about “sexual acts” between the two teenagers in April 2017 in a school computer lab but properly investigated and didn’t kick the victim out of school.
The 17-year-old boy — who was a high school junior — pleaded guilty in November 2017 to eight counts of felony lewd conduct in juvenile court and continued to attend classes.
The lawsuit alleges the school district had a “deliberate indifferent response,” failed to appropriately investigate and respond, and subjected the victim to a “hostile environment and sexual discrimination that denied her an education in the District.”
The case is still pending U.S. District Court, according to online court records.
Feb. 8
Manufacturing companies expand
Jayco broke ground Feb. 8 on a 248,000 square-foot production building that would house two manufacturing lines and bring another 300 or so jobs to Twin Falls. The expansion was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Other manufacturing companies that announced expansions this year: Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers, Jerome Cheese, Idaho Milk Products, Fabri-Kal, Lippert Components, Kapstone Container Corp. and Commercial Creamery.
Feb. 17
Oakley and Burley girls basketball teams win state titles
On the same day at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the Oakley and Burley girls basketball teams topped their respective classifications and were crowned state champions. Oakley took the 1A Division I title, its first state championship since 1930, with a 33-31 win over Prairie. Burley trailed Century by 11 points at halftime but clawed its way back to claim the 4A title with a 36-31 victory.
Feb. 20
Olive Garden announces plans for mall
It wasn’t a total surprise when Olive Garden announced its plans Feb. 20 to open a restaurant at the Magic Valley Mall. Woodbury Corp. regional manager Brent White had hinted earlier that month at the possibility of getting a popular Italian food restaurant, and Olive Garden officials confirmed last year they were looking at the area. But as construction progressed, the hype from readers online stayed strong.
Feb. 21
Medical clinics expand
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new medical plaza. The facility — known as Medical Plaza 2 — is nearly 58,000 square feet and is on the hospital campus next to the outpatient surgery center.
The two-story building — which opened to patients in March — houses about a dozen clinics, including outpatient medical imaging, physical therapy and pain management. There’s also space to accommodate future providers.
Elsewhere across the Magic Valley, North Canyon Medical Center is building a Buhl family practice clinic — a 6,000-square-foot facility on Highway 30.
St. Luke’s is building a new clinic in Buhl, too, to replace its existing family practice clinic. An open house is slated for Jan. 30.
In November, St. Luke’s finished a project to expand its Quick Care clinic. Now, the clinic has a significantly larger waiting room and more exam rooms.
Feb. 23
ITD introduces design for new I-84 interchange at Jerome
The Idaho Department of Transportation revealed in February its plan to reconstruct Interstate 84’s South Jerome interchange.
The proposed “divided diamond” interchange will be the first of its type in the state, ITD project manager Nathan Jerke.
Similar to a roundabout, all traffic from South Lincoln, Golf Course Road and both westbound and eastbound off-ramps will be directed counterclockwise — at 30 mph — in a nearly half-mile circle inside the existing frontage roads, Jerke said. The interchange itself will be just two acres larger than the existing interchange and take up considerably less area than a traditional clover-leaf design.
The innovative design will solve various traffic concerns, including greater separation between on- and off-ramps and frontage roads. The design will provide more roadway for increased vehicle volume and improve traffic flow through 2040. The $20 million project is expected to begin in 2020 and will take 18 months from start to finish.
Feb. 24
Minico wrestling wins its second straight state title under a new coach
Anthony Rawson, Tazyn Twiss and Juan Ruiz won individual titles for the Spartans, who had six state finalists at the 4A championships, as Minico cruised to its second consecutive championship. All the success came despite undergoing the change of adding a brand-new head coach in Boe Rushton.
Late February
School security concerns
Fewer than two weeks after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school, Magic Valley schools — including in Gooding, Wendell, Jerome, Filer and Declo — received a series of threats.
In Gooding, police detained a middle school boy after he reportedly made a school shooting threat toward Gooding Elementary School and Gooding Middle School. At Declo High School, local and state law enforcement searched the building after a bomb threat was posted on an Instagram account.
In March, some students — including at the College of Southern Idaho, Wood River High School in Hailey and Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls — participated in National Walkout Day to push for better school safety.
March 8
Twin Falls nail artists use social media to find new clients
Social media has become an essential new tool for nail technicians. YouTube and Pinterest are full of instructions for how to obtain the newest and most popular styles from ombre nails to color-changing polish to 3D designs. Facebook and Instagram have become the previews for what each technician can give to her customers.
Kessa Wonenberg, owner and nail specialist of Envy Salon Image Artistry, said she wouldn’t have half the clients she has now if it weren’t for social media.
March 13
Schools pursue bonds
For Magic Valley school districts, the March election was the biggest of the year. In total, 10 school districts pursued a ballot measure, with a total of more than $67 million in requests.
All passed, except the Shoshone School District’s $6 million bond for building projects — the school district’s third attempt at passing a bond.
Twin Falls and Jerome voters said “yes” to renewing 10-year plant facilities levies for school building maintenance and renovation projects: a $4.75 million annual measure for the Twin Falls School District, and $650,000 annually for the first five years and $700,000 annually for the next five years for the Jerome School District.
Eight school districts received approval for a supplemental levy — six of which were renewals. Blaine County and Kimberly school districts’ measures were brand new requests.
A couple months later, it was time for the May election. Voters approved two school ballot measures: a five-year, $250,000 annual plant facilities levy for the Hagerman School District and renewal of a two-year, $600,000 annual supplemental levy for the Wendell School District.
During the August election, voters approved Gooding and Richfield school districts’ ballot measures: a 10-year, $950,000 annual plant facilities levy for the Gooding School District and a $4 million bond for the Richfield School District.
In September, the Twin Falls school board approved a $2.5 million emergency levy to cope with an enrollment increase. The Kimberly school board approved $93,245 in emergency levy money — less than half of what it was eligible for.
March 18
Guns in Idaho: common misconceptions
Is gun ownership in America rising or declining? And how are those numbers being used in the fight against gun violence?
Some sources report the number of firearms in the U.S. at 265 million, and report that the number of private gun owners in the country is declining. Others estimate that the number of firearms in the U.S. is rising and now — at 326 million — equals the number of people that live in the U.S.
But only 30 percent of Americans own firearms.
According to researchers at Harvard and Northeastern universities, and reported by The Washington Post, one-half of America’s guns are owned by just 3 percent of the population. “Super-owners,” dubbed that by those on both sides of the gun debate, own an average of 17 guns apiece.
In Idaho, you might have a friend, neighbor or grandmother who doubles as a super-owner.
March 24
CSI men’s basketball team reaches NJCAA national title game and Charles Jones Jr. is named national player of the year
The 10th-seeded Golden Eagles overcame a 13-point halftime deficit in the national semifinals to earn a berth in the national championship for the first time since 2011. Ultimately, CSI fell in the title game, but its semifinal comeback, combined with the naming of standout sophomore Charles Jones Jr. as NJCAA national player of the year, made for a special season.
April 2
Cassia schools hire new superintendent and shifts to K-6 Burley schools
Cassia County School District hired a new superintendent, Jim Shank, in July replacing Gaylen Smyer, who was the district’s leader since 2007. Smyer worked at the district for 39 years as a teacher, administrator and superintendent. Shank came to the district from Washington where he was superintendent at the Coupeville School District.
The district also shifted to a kindergarten to sixth grade configuration after changing school boundaries for Burley schools.
April 30
Murder rocks a small town
The murder of a city of Minidoka man shook residents across Mini-Cassia.
Denis O. Lopez-Serrano, 22 was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Rafael Gil Vargas, 42.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and to aggravated assault in December.
Police said Lopez-Serrano shot and killed Vargas and wounded Vargas’s daughter, who was the former girlfriend of Lopez-Serrano. Lopez-Serrano is accused of luring the man and his daughter, who was Lopez-Serrano’s former girlfriend, from their Minidoka home and attacking them in their car. After fatally shooting Vargas Lopez-Serrano drove Vargas’s daughter to a remote location and told her he was going to kill her and dump both their bodies.
Late April
Head Start woes
The College of Southern Idaho closed its Buhl Head Start Center — which was constructed in 1910 — due to a failing foundation and plumbing problems.
This school year, about 20 low-income West End children are being transported by school bus to the Twin Falls Head Start center for preschool classes.
CSI plans to offer Head Start in Buhl again in the future, but it could take a while. The shuttered building is 100 percent federally owned, meaning it’s not as simple to get a loan to rebuild or buy another property as in the private sector.
May 11
Chobani files in district court
Arguing that its assessed value was high by $216 million, the yogurt maker filed a petition for judicial review in district court. The Twin Falls School District later worried it could owe Chobani $31,746 this year, and $807,279 next year.
May 15
Dissolving the hospital district
Gooding County voters decided to dissolve North Canyon Medical Center’s taxing district. Now, the Gooding-based hospital is governed as a nonprofit organization, like many hospitals in Idaho and nationwide.
The change also allows North Canyon to expand outside of Gooding County and now it’s building a family practice clinic in Buhl.
May 15
Twin Falls High School boys and girls golf teams win state championships
To cap off Steve Meyerhoffer’s final season as head coach of the Twin Falls golf teams, both squads earned 4A state titles. The girls came in 109 strokes ahead of second-place Middleton, while the boys team beat Bishop Kelly, 606-607. On top of it all, Meyerhoffer’s seven-year reign ended with wins for three relatives: his son, Preston Meyerhoffer, and his nephews, Drew Meyerhoffer and Brandon Stotts, who all finished their careers as state champions.
May 20
The Rock Creek Canyon recovery: How can residents reverse decades of disrepair?
While much has been done to restore the health of Rock Creek, E. coli from livestock manure and human sewage continues to threaten the health of those who recreate in the creek and along its shores.Steve Gobel, who frequently runs his dog, Buddy, along its shore, approached a man pulling water samples from Rock Creek.
“He told me, ‘I wouldn’t eat any fish out of there,’” Gobel said.
“It’s not just the E. coli,” Shell Howard later told the Times-News.
“The problem is, we don’t know what else is in there,” said Howard, who was speaking personally and not as an employee of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. “There is so much we don’t know.”
A group of outdoor enthusiasts called Friends of Rock Creek is hoping to transform the creek and canyon into a safe asset for the community, to return the once-pristine area to its natural state to be enjoyed by generations to come.
May 31
Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter reorganizes
The Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter reorganized this year and moved its business office to Burley from Rupert after the shelter’s board fired its director and a staff member and temporarily closed the shelter in May. The board continued to help victims of violence through the transition. The shelter moved to an office inside South Central Community Action Partnership after the city of Rupert, which had allowed the organization to use a city building rent free for years, needed the building for another purpose.
The shelter, now called Crossroads Harbor hired full-time executive director, Robin Bronson in September and has been steadily forming new partnerships within the community.
June 18
Xeriscaping could lead to a greener future
As summer started, many in the Magic Valley began dumping more and more water on their lawns. But some turned to alternatives, including Xeriscaping, which is a form of landscaping that uses little to no maintenance or watering, often using rocks, bark or drought-resistant plants.
Others use native plants in place of traditional lawns. Urban horticulture specialist with the University of Idaho Steve Love said there is this stigma that native plants are unruly as a lawn. There is research in grass that will be more drought-tolerant, but drought-resistant plants are the best bet for water conservation.
“People don’t realize you can create amazing beauty with drought plants,” Love said.
June 19
Declo star Keegan Duncan commits to Boise State
After setting the Idaho football scene alight as a junior and leading Declo to a state championship in 2017, standout running back Keegan Duncan announced he would be playing Division I college football by pledging his loyalty to the Broncos. That day, Duncan told the Times-News that his goal was to “represent Idaho the best I can.”
June 21
Foreign companies turn attention to Idaho
NewCold, a Netherlands-based cold storage company, announced it was constructing a 25 million-cubic-foot, sub-zero cold storage warehouse in Burley. As the year wore on, other companies expressed interest in establishing a presence in the Magic Valley; Japanese small business owners toured the region twice, and New Zealand-based CropLogic opened an office at the College of Southern Idaho.
June 22
Teens steal toys from Mini-Cassia Christmas Council
In May a Mini-Cassia Christmas Council member went inside the Overland Avenue building to check on some water damage at the building and discovered the place had been ransacked and about $15,000 worth of toys stolen.
Police arrested three teens in connection with the theft. Some of the toys were returned to the charity, which hands out hundreds of packages of toys to children during the holidays but found most of the packages had been mutilated and the toys broken.
Kaden Black, 20, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and grand theft, all felonies. His sentence hearing is set in February. Two teenage minors faced the same charges as Black, and a third was accused of knowingly letting the others store the stolen toys at his house.
July 6
Cirque Italia dazzles
Performers from Russia, Romania, Italy and other parts of the world came to the Magic Valley to put on a unique show in a white and blue tent in the parking lot of Magic Valley Cinema 13.
“We all have the same goal to put on a good show,” Cirque Italia owner Manuel Rebecchi said. “Under the tent we find commonality.”
Daring acrobatics, jaw-dropping stunts and astounding showmanship, combines with 35,000 gallons of water to make Cirque Italia. There isn’t an animal in sight; this is a show that focuses on human ingenuity and talent.
July 7
Downtown Commons opens
Dozens of residents gathered for the unveiling of the Downtown Commons at the corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street, across from City Hall. The public space was the culmination of years of planning and months of construction. Since then, it’s been the scene for live music, a splash pad, a synthetic ice rink and the city’s Christmas tree.
July 9
New security aides in schools
The Twin Falls school board decided to hire 15 unarmed security aides — one for each school, with the exception of Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Bridge Academy sharing one employee. The new workers started on the job in August, with the exception of a couple of positions that took a while longer to fill.
The new jobs come with a large price tag: $375,000 this year — about $25,000 per employee, including salary and benefits.
The Twin Falls School District has employed school resource officers for years through a partnership with the Twin Falls Police Department. It has six — one for every middle and high school. The officers also oversee elementary schools.
Also in July, Xavier Charter School’s board of trustees voted unanimously to allow a school employee to carry a concealed firearm on campus.
July 12
Magic Valley growth: How did we get here?
Today, the booming town is home to nearly 50,000 residents, serving as the economic base to some 200,000 people in the eight counties of the Magic Valley — a startling number considering the near absence of naturally appearing water in this desert.
In the 2020 U.S. Census, Twin Falls is set to officially hit 50,000 people, defining it as an urbanized area. What does that mean for a place that’s defined itself as rugged and rural? Agriculture has always been the cornerstone of our economy, but how did we get here?
By the end of the 19th century, most of the inhabitable land in the West had been claimed. But desert land in Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho remained undeveloped. Wyoming Sen. Joseph Carey sponsored the Desert Land Act of 1894, better known as the Carey Act, as a way for private companies to create townsites and large-scale irrigation systems to disperse semi-arid federal lands to settlers.
In short, the land act put south-central Idaho’s progress on fast forward. The Magic Valley’s numerous canal systems eventually made Idaho a crown jewel of the Carey Act project.
July 21
Tariffs have Idaho concerned about ag exports
The Times-News ran a story July 21 in which the Idaho Department of Agriculture and local producers expressed their concerns about a trade war involving the U.S. and some of its major exporters. Commodities of concern included dairy and potatoes. Idaho dairymen have been struggling all year with a worldwide milk oversupply.
Aug. 6
Child found sleeping outside
A Kimberly child care provider’s license was revoked after police found a 2-year-old sleeping alone on a sidewalk and eight children left unsupervised inside a filthy home.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a notice of revocation of Sunset Child Care’s license for an in-home child care center and preschool.
In October, daycare owner 28-year-old Brandi Olsen was arraigned in Twin Falls County District Court, facing a felony count of injury to a child. Earlier this month, Olsen was bound over to district court.
Aug. 13
Life returns to public land by 2012 Cave Canyon Fire
In the summer of 2012, a lightning strike on public land in the South Hills between Murtaugh and Oakley started a fire that eventually burned nearly 90,000 acres of prime livestock vegetation, wildlife habitat and recreational areas.
Six years later, the burnt landscape is showing proof of successful rehabilitation efforts.
From Cave Canyon, the fire spread south toward Oakley and west into the Sawtooth National Forest. Eventually, the fire jumped Dry Creek Canyon south of Murtaugh and raced west a dozen miles toward Rock Creek and Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Campgrounds and nearly 50 homes south of Foothills Road between Murtaugh and Hansen were evacuated.
Hundreds of volunteers showed up the following year to assist the Idaho Department of Fish and Game plant thousands of sagebrush seedlings. With financial aid from the BLM, nearly 35,000 seedlings were planted, along with cottonwood and willow cuttings.
Patches of native yarrow, bunch grass, rabbitbrush, longleaf phlox, sego lily, balsamroot and lupine now wave in the breeze.
Aug. 16
Rural residents feel the squeeze of population growth
Magic Valley residents have a love-hate relationship with agriculture.
We love the wealth that agriculture has given us, but we hate the nuisances that come with it.
In the not-so-distant future, zoning issues between rural and urban areas are likely to come to a head. The impending collision of incompatible land uses, commissioners say, is a recipe for conflict.
So how do we protect agriculture — the valley’s economic foundation — while balancing society’s needs?
Officials agree that decisions about the valley’s future should no longer be made in isolation. Neighboring towns and the county need to know what the other is planning.
Twin Falls Planning and Zoning director Jonathan Spendlove suggests the towns and county form a community planning association to talk about the future.
The key is creating comprehensive plans that reflect the desires of the communities while addressing its current and future needs, community leaders say.
Aug. 19
Lawsuit alleges mismanagement
Southern Idaho Ambulatory Surgery Center in Twin Falls filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, seeking more than $75,000 in damages from management companies due to alleged “gross mismanagement.”
The center, also known as Sawtooth Surgery Center, is on Falls Avenue West and performs outpatient procedures. It filed a 34-page complaint for damages against Twin Falls NSC, a Tennessee limited liability company, and AMSURG Holdings, a Delaware corporation that’s a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare.
One of its allegations is a lack of intervention when physicians were being pressured by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to perform procedures at the hospital’s new outpatient surgery center — which opened in November 2016 — instead of at Sawtooth, according to the complaint.
The case is pending in U.S. District Court, according to online court records.
Aug. 27
New elementary school opens
Stricker Elementary School, Kimberly’s second elementary campus, opened to students. Construction on the $10.7 million facility kicked off in spring 2017 and wrapped up over the summer.
The 10-acre campus at Polk Street West and Emerald Drive North alleviates overcrowding at Kimberly Elementary School, which had about 1,000 students last school year and was one of the largest elementary schools in Idaho.
Aug. 29-Sept. 3
77,000 people attended the Twin Falls County Fair
Twin Falls fair attendance was about even with last year, but the carnival and food vendors raked in more money.
Fair Manager John Pitz said the Filer fairgrounds received about 77,000 people between Aug. 29 and Monday, with admissions totaling around $400,000.
The fair included more than 200 vendors, a carnival, rodeo, concert, motocross show and other entertainment. While most revenues came in about even with last year, the Mighty Thomas Carnival reported a 10.5 percent revenue increase from last year’s fair, with no change in its prices
Sept. 7
Malpractice suit upheld
The Idaho Supreme Court upheld a jury’s decision to award a Twin Falls couple $3.85 million in damages in a medical malpractice case.
Rodney and Joyce Herrett filed a lawsuit in February 2015 in Twin Falls County District Court. After a nine-day trial in summer 2016, a jury ruled in the Herretts’ favor, saying a St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center nurse acted recklessly when she improperly removed a catheter from Joyce’s neck, leading to a stroke and permanent brain damage.
St. Luke’s admitted liability in the case and that the nurse involved “breached the standard of care,” according to the Idaho Supreme Court decision. But St. Luke’s appealed the 2016 verdict, claiming “the district court erred by denying its motion for mistrial, admitting certain expert testimony, and improperly instructing the jury as to recklessness.”
Sept. 9
Blaze scorches downtown businesses
Shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 9, firefighters raced to Twin Falls’ Main Avenue for a fire that severely damaged a local business.
The blaze at Guppies Hot Rod Grille started in a room behind the kitchen, where the restaurant kept a clothes washer and dryer, Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said. It does not appear to be a case of arson or an electrical fire. But how the fire began will likely remain a mystery.
Surrounding businesses sustained only minor damage, including a lingering odor from smoke and some broken windows where fire crews had to force their way in, Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said.
“It was a loss for Guppies and impacted the community, but all in all it could have been so much worse,” Kenworthy said.
Sept. 14
Housing crunch
Growing pains gripped Mini-Cassia this year as businesses continued to create new jobs and bring new people to the area.
The growth contributed to a housing crunch, with rental prices skyrocketing and the number of available houses on the market shrinking.
Kelly Anthon, city of Rupert administrator, said he had not seen the kind of housing construction going on in Rupert for decades.
Real estate officials said most families in the area seek to purchase houses from $130,000 to $180,000 and this fall there were about a dozen houses in Rupert and Burley in that range for sale and nine in Heyburn.
Lists of houses for rent, kept at real estate offices, showed only six to eight available and they were snapped up rapidly.
Sept. 19
Whooping cough outbreak
South Central Public Health District confirmed the first case of pertussis — otherwise known as whooping cough — this school year in south-central Idaho. It was in the Wendell School District.
Earlier this month, SCPHD also confirmed an outbreak of whooping cough in the Blaine County School District, with several cases reported.
As of mid-December, the health district had seen 30 confirmed cases of whooping cough in 2018. Of those, 12 were in Blaine County.
The Magic Valley — and communities nationwide — was also hit hard by a particularly severe flu season in early 2018. Three Magic Valley school districts — North Valley Academy in Gooding, Valley in Hazelton and Camas County — closed their campuses for one or more days because so many students and teachers were sick.
Sept. 30
City hits building permit record
The City of Twin Falls issued 3,544 building permits for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 — more than any other year since the city began issuing certain types of permits; and most likely, an all-time high. Once again, northwest Twin Falls continued to see a lot of growth on the commercial scene, with more restaurants, offices and car washes starting construction.
Oct. 1
Recycling resumes
With the start of the new fiscal year, the city of Twin Falls resumed its recycling of materials put into people’s recycle bins. Back in March, with increasing recycling costs, the City Council had voted to pay no more than $100 per ton for recycling. As costs rose above that, all recycling between the third week of March to Sept. 30 was being dumped in the landfill. During the budget process the Council changed the maximum Twin Falls paid for recycling to $175 per ton.
Oct. 5
A different kind of pageant
Contestants in the Miss Africa Idaho pageant carry the weight of the countries they left behind. Sashes that read Miss Eritrea, Miss Democratic Republic of Congo and Miss Nigeria come with the responsibility of representing both country and continent, and with educating others about their home countries.
Participants, who must be first, second or third generation African women, spend time doing community service and rehearsing for the show, including the intro dance and practicing respective talents.“This showcases the beauty of African women, the strength in what we do. We put our heart and soul into what we do,” Miss Africa Idaho 2017’s second runner-up, Bernadette Nyirabariyanga, said. “When people see this, I want them to see strong, independent women.”
Oct. 9
Bumpin Bernies resolution
The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted to amend Bumpin Bernie’s special use permit, forcing it to close at 1:30 a.m. after police and city staff complained about permit violations and disturbances. The bar had been allowed to stay open as a dance club until 3 a.m. on certain days.
Oct. 11
Mother Nature brings relief after bone-dry summer
Nearly an inch of rain in early October broke a three-month drought in the Magic Valley.
In true desert form, Twin Falls went without rainfall for 107 days — from June 18 to Oct. 4.
“It was a very, very dry summer,” said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.
Twin Falls can usually count on 11 inches of rain, Breidenbach said, but only 7.5 inches of rain fell during the 2018 water year — from Oct.1, 2017 to Sept. 30.
Hot weather — up to 101 degrees on Aug. 10 — put extra pressure on the irrigation system over the summer. But despite the lack of rain in the summer, most irrigation systems in the Upper Snake River Basin had enough water stored in reservoirs to get crops through the growing season.
Oct. 19
Rupert Square transformation
The city of Rupert began a historic facelift of its city Square in the fall of 2018, paid for in part by a bond passed by taxpayers and grants.
The first phase of the project was completed in time for the city’s Christmas celebration the day after Thanksgiving – and the new city fountain was revealed.
The city also opened its new synthetic ice skating rink that was temporarily installed at Neptune Park at the tennis courts, but will find a permanent home on Fremont Street after the second phase of the Square project revamps the streets around the Square.
Oct. 20
Sun Valley Community School boys soccer wins state championship
For the first time since 1999, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team was crowned the best team in the state, following a 3-1 comeback win over Bliss. Two goals from junior Ridley Lindstrom, sandwiching a score by junior Cash Dart, allowed the Cutthroats to overcome the 1-0 deficit they were put in by an early free kick goal by Bliss senior Steven Rubio. After the game senior captain Peter Morawitz simply said, “it can’t be better than this.”
Oct. 23
Friends of Devil’s Corral rally before canyon land is developed
Proposed development of some 200 acres in Devils Corral has spurred a local group into action.
Board members of Friends of Devil’s Corral hope to gather enough support keep the scenic and historic canyon land north of the Snake River from being developed.
“Devil’s Corral is a geologic gem,” said “Friends” President Karl Ruprecht. “It has cliffs, alcoves, aquifer-fed streams, and a wealth of cultural resources.”
The group pitched the idea of finding a way to obtain the property from owner/developer George Panagiotou — by a land swap, by obtaining grants or by other means.
Panagiotou blasted an area in the rimrock in late September to make a road into the canyon.
The land lies in Jerome County along the Snake River between Shoshone Falls and the Twin Falls power plant, surrounded by the Snake River Canyon Park — Bureau of Land Management ground leased by the county. Landlocked inside Panagiotou’s Devil’s Corral development are another 26 acres of BLM ground.
Panagiotou has owned the land since 2000. His development will allow the public to enjoy the area legally for the first time, he said.
Oct. 27
Filer volleyball beats Sugar-Salem for state title
Filer had trailed Sugar-Salem, 2-0, in the 3A state semifinals earlier that day, but came back to advance to the title match. When facing the Diggers again, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead, lost the second set and roared through the third and fourth sets for a 3-1 victory. Sophomore Ella Fischer recorded the final kill, one of her team-high 23, and the Wildcats were state champions for the first time since 1997.
Nov. 11
100 years later: Remembering WWI
One hundred years after the end of World War I, few people have an understanding of the war and its impact.
“The irony is that the Great War was intended to make the world the safe for democracy, but the war, in fact, made it very hard for democracy to survive,” Twin Falls historian Jim Gentry told the Times-News. “The war created the atmosphere for Communism, Nazism and Fascism,” eventually fueling World War II.
Some sources say of nearly the 20,000 Idahoans who went overseas to fight in the war, at least 375 men died. Other sources say as many as 782 Idahoans died.
Fifty-three of those soldiers killed, including 97-year-old Betty Pastoor’s uncle Kenneth Brown, were from the Magic Valley.
Nov. 15
Carey sets program record with state championship win
The Carey High School football team had won 23 straight games before, when current head coach Lane Kirkland’s father was at the helm. Never had they won 24 in a row until they defeated Lighthouse Christian, 26-20, for their 24th consecutive win and second straight 1A Division II state title in an exhilarating affair.
Nov. 16
Declo and Valley win state football championships
The Hornets blew out North Fremont for their second consecutive 2A state championship, sending Duncan off to Boise State with one more trophy to add to his display case. Hours later, Valley capped off a pulsating contest by beating Oakley, 42-40, to win its second 1A Division I state title in four years.
Nov. 17
CSI volleyball wins 12th NJCAA national title
After the sudden passing of CSI head coach Heidi Cartisser in December 2017, her husband, Jim Cartisser, took over the Golden Eagles program and, in his first season in charge, led them to a national championship. CSI defeated Miami Dade College in three sets to add a 12th championship to its resume.
Dec. 13
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — and he has tattoos
It was the first year that one of the men who played Santa Claus a the Magic Valley has taken on the role. But despite a complicated past, he had no problems getting a smile out of every kid — and kid-at-heart.
“If you know me personally, I’m not exactly the first idea of Santa,” Carl Robinson said. “I have tattoos all over.
“But my family was really happy that I got to be Santa. My mom said, ‘You are making memories.’”
Whenever a kid walks by, they stop for a second while their parent walks ahead. They smile with their whole face with their eyes lighting up. They rush up to walk with their parent, but they give Robinson a little wave, letting him know that they see him. At that moment, Santa is real.
