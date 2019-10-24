Top picks for Halloween fun in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The time to celebrate Allhallows Eve is drawing near, when the nights are as black as midnight on a moonless night and the air so crisp that it cuts to the bones. The haunting season is upon us, so here is a guide to events in Southern Idaho to satisfy any and all creepy cravings:
Twin Falls
Haunted Swamp
The Haunted Swamp is a staple of the Halloween season. The scare-filled course runs for more than a mile with 50 or more actors waiting to frighten anyone who dares come to the attraction.
If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Open 7:30 to 11 p.m., The Haunted Swamp opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and select nights from through Nov. 2 at 646 South Park Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for ages 3-8, $12 for ages 9-12 and $18 for adults. For more information visit Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze
The Tubbs Berry Farm is open now through Oct. 31. The maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This is the sixth year of the giant straw maze, owner Heidi Tubbs said. The labyrinth uses around 900 bales of hay.
The pumpkin patch is not to be forgotten. There is no charge for admission to the patch, but visitors are charged for the purchase of a pumpkin. The gourds can range between 50 cents to $20, Tubbs said.
Maze admission Monday through Thursday is $5 for ages under 5, and $7 for ages 6 and up. Admission Friday and Saturday is $6 for ages under 5, and $9 for ages 6 and up.
'The Ooky Spooky Light Show'
Ghoulish Halloween favorites such as “Superstition,” “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” play as creepy imagery appears on the dome through Oct. 31. The Halloween program will have showings at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, and 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m. every Saturday in the Faulkner Planetarium at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students, including CSI students with valid student ID; children under age 2 admitted for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick-or-treaters should come to Main Avenue between 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street. Take care when crossing the street, organizer Susan Hall said. The event has nearly doubled in size since it began, with thousands of people heading downtown for the event. Call 208-735-1105 for more information.
Magic Valley Corn Maze
The Magic Valley Corn Maze returns Sept. 30 for its sixth annual year of fun. The maze, at 4342 E. 3700 N., between Hansen and Murtaugh, is open until Oct. 31, so try out the fun while you can. The corn maze and haunted forest stretch about 10 acres, owner Colleen Wilkins said.
For those looking to get their thrills this season, visit at night for the haunted forest — a scare-filled trek with new additions, Wilkins said. There are now obstacles such as slides and tunnels that visitors can traverse.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 12 to 7 p.m. for the normal maze and from dusk till 11 p.m. Saturday and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Call 208-420-9001 or email mvcornmaze1@gmail.com for more information.
General admission is $6, the Haunted Forest for 10 and under costs $12 and $15 for 11 and up. Age 3 and under are free.
Gooding
Ghost hunt at Idaho State Tuberculosis Hospital
There is a supernatural energy that resides within the walls of what remains of the Old Idaho Tuberculosis Hospital in Gooding. Paranormal experiences like shadowy figures and apparitions plague the building. Only the bravest of souls are permitted to investigate the goings-on.
Ghost Hunts USA is offering a chance for anyone to try to stay the night in a haunted building that explores the history of the old sanatorium.
The hot spot for ghostly activity was built in 1917 as the Gooding College — the school was shut down in 1938. The complex became the tuberculosis hospital in the 1940s and closed in 1976. The hospital was torn down, but the nurses' building reopened in 2004 as “The Get Inn Bed and Breakfast” and it quickly garnered a haunted reputation after multiple ghost sightings.
The overnight ghost hunt includes a hands-on investigation with an experienced ghost hunting team until 4 a.m. for non-sleepover guests and 10 a.m. for sleepover guests, a group séance, a psychic medium, a chance to use ghost hunting equipment and more.
The ghost hunt is filling up fast, so visit ghosthuntsusa.com to purchase your spot now. Tickets are $179 for an overnight stay and $129 for the ghost hunt until 4 a.m. The meet-up starts at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Avenue, Gooding.
Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion
If there is an event that pushed horror to the limit in Southern Idaho, it's the Haunted Mansions of Albion. This destination for paranormal investigators was once the home of the Albion State Normal School, which was abandoned in 1969. The building was reopened in 2008 as an attraction for thrills. Explore the empty hallways and revel in the frights dished out by more than 60 actors hiding in unexpected places.
The haunted mansion is open for business from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, and 7 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2 at 437 E. North Street in Albion. Tickets for adults and children range from $25 to $30 and must be purchased online at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
—Bowen West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.