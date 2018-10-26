What are the most important issues to this candidate?
"Being a Constitutionalist, I'm definitely for bottom-up government," Ullrich said. "The federal government's got too much regulation and control in the state."
Other issues important to Ullrich include cutting down on spending for programs in the state's budget that "aren't really necessary" and reducing regulation.
Stance on Prop 1?
Ullrich said he hasn't yet decided how to vote on Prop 1, but is glad the issue is going to the voters rather than being decided by the legislature.
Stance on Prop 2?
A "definite no," he said.
"It's not the government's business to even be providing health care," he said. "But at the same time, it's just not fiscally responsible."
Why should voters choose this candidate over their opponent?
"We need change in this country, and my opponent's voting record shows she's not voting for change," Ullrich said. "She's looking for the status quo, she's looking for larger government and control. She's not in this for the people."
How can Idaho manage its growth?
As the state grows, Idaho's infrastructure needs updating, Ullrich said.
Ullrich said his primary concerns are about how the government will regulate the growth Idaho is seeing, particularly as the state receives transplants from California, Oregon, and Washington.
"They're coming here and finding we don't have...things that these larger cities and states have, and they're going to start trying to make rules and regulations to make those things happen," he said.
