Tommy's Express donates $2,000 to breast cancer awareness

Tommy’s Express donated $2,000 to the Minidoka Heath Care Foundation for breast cancer awareness.

The donation represented a portion of car washes.

Tommy’s Express is owned by Trent and Bonnie Ferrin and Johnny and Suzette Miller.

All four owners have lived their lives in Mini-Cassia and raised their families here.

They all have the same shared vision and mission from providing a great community experience at their business and enriching the lives of their team members in a supportive work environment to giving back and serving in the community.

The Ferrins and the Millers along with staff members have seen the battles some of their friends and families faced because of breast cancer.

“It is inspiring to see the kindness of the business community such as Tommy’s Express giving so much back to our community.” Minidoka Health Care Foundation Director Tammy Hanks said. “Mammograms saves lives and early detection is the best protection. The Minidoka Health Care Foundation is very grateful for Tommy’s Express and what they bring to Mini-Cassia.