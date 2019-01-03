As the number of people living in Twin Falls grows, so does the number of people arrested for crimes — and the need for a place to house them all.
Looking ahead to 2029, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said, he has several hopes for his agency, including a new records management system and increased cooperation with other law enforcement in the area.
But there’s one thing that is, Carter said, essentially non-negotiable: A decade from now, Twin Falls will need to have built a new facility to accommodate its crowded jail population. As of Dec. 31, the 194-bed jail held 223 inmates, with 51 others housed in other jails around the state.
“Any way you cut it, that’s a crisis and there’s nothing good going to come from that,” Carter said. “There’s only one way of fixing that problem and that’s to expand.”
A committee to explore expansion of the jail and courthouse recently presented its recommendations to the Twin Falls County Commissioners, who will decide which expansion path to pursue and when to put a bond up to voters.
Also up to the commissioners: whether the county replaces its records management system, which Carter described as old and outdated.
Going forward, Carter said, he plans to maintain and increase cooperation with other law enforcement agencies in the area. A joint special investigations unit established by the sheriff’s office and Twin Falls Police Department has proved a success thus far, he said.
“Mostly what I want to do is continue to work with these other agencies,” Carter said. “The more we can work together, the more we’re going to get done, and the better it’s going to be for the people who live here.”
What Carter doesn’t plan to do: hire more deputies unless it’s absolutely necessary.
“As long as these guys can handle the call load, we’re not going to ask the taxpayers for more money for more people,” Carter said.
— Gretel Kauffman
