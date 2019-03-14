You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

To keep a watchful eye on crops, check your phone

  • MYCHEL MATTHEWS mmatthews@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Whether watching for rogue bean plants or monitoring soil conditions, growers can always use another set of eyes on their crops.

Are those aphids in my alfalfa? Is that plant poisonous? Am I over-watering my barley?

Is there an app for that?

Over the decades, technology has changed how we farm. With today’s major advances in computer technology, solutions to our farming dilemmas are now at our fingertips — right on our cellphones.

From those that regulate irrigation water from afar to those that compare beef-cow body conditions over time, farm apps are cropping up in every field.

Below is a sampling of mobile applications available in the agriculture industry:

Keeping track of pests

AgPhD Mobile Apps provides a full range of cellphone software from detecting pests to identifying crop nutrient deficiencies in the field.

The PlantNet Plant Identification app allows you to take a picture of a weed on your Android and the app will identify what kind of plant it is by searching through its photo galleries.

Tractor GPS Apps

Keep track of your position in the field with Farm Sprayer GPS for Apple or Android. This app knows where you have sprayed pesticides, spread fertilizer or sown seeds, and how many acres you have covered. It can even calculate the speed at which your tractor is traveling.

Dairy data

Want to break down your feed costs per cow, compare various commodity prices, or check historically high milk prices? DairyCents, a dairy farmer app developed by Penn State Feed, will do the work for you. DairyCents is available on Apple and Android.

Records keeping

Keep track of your animals’ food consumption and weight gain over time with the Beef Cow BCS app available on Apple.

Stay informed

For daily information, apps such as AgMobile, available for Apple and Android users, will keep you on top of the charts.

  • Get live USDA news and reports
  • Have access to historical market data
  • Get weather conditions, forecasts, maps, and other agriculture-specific data based on your location
  • Get custom watchlists for quick access to the markets you follow the most

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments