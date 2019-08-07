CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage and is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 or activate Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill with “Alexa, find a blood drive.”
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will share “Fun Facts about Zucchini.”
Tuesday: Harrison’s Hope will discuss “Arthritis and the Benefits of Adaptive Equipment.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
