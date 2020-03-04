To do for you

Information: Kim, 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.

Health fair

Jerome Annual Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. The health fair is presented by St. Luke’s.

Blood testing will be available for lipid panel, $15; comprehensive metabolic panel, $15; complete blood count, $10; thyroid stimulating hormone, $15; and hemoglobin A1C, $10. Fasting for 12 to 14 hours is required for the lipid and metabolic panels.

The health fair will include free fitness classes, including a boot camp at 7 a.m., spinning at 8 a.m., pound fitness at 9 a.m. and Zumba at 10 a.m.

Free nitrate testing on private wells will also be available. Bring one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or a zip-lock bag.

Information: 208-814-9637.

Reiki

College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Shields Building, Room 107, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.