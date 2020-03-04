To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross is encouraging the public to donate blood this month in recognition of Red Cross Month.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim, 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Health fair
Jerome Annual Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. The health fair is presented by St. Luke’s.
Blood testing will be available for lipid panel, $15; comprehensive metabolic panel, $15; complete blood count, $10; thyroid stimulating hormone, $15; and hemoglobin A1C, $10. Fasting for 12 to 14 hours is required for the lipid and metabolic panels.
The health fair will include free fitness classes, including a boot camp at 7 a.m., spinning at 8 a.m., pound fitness at 9 a.m. and Zumba at 10 a.m.
Free nitrate testing on private wells will also be available. Bring one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or a zip-lock bag.
Information: 208-814-9637.
Reiki
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Shields Building, Room 107, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Reiki is a natural method of spiritual healing and self-improvement. Participants will learn the history of Reiki and basics of energy, along with hands-on practice. Level I Reiki certificates will be given upon completion of the class.
Instructor Sandy March, a Reiki master, has been working in the alternative health field for more than 17 years.
Cost is $199. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Veterans wellness
Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options—Turning 65 Boot Camp, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Veterans’ health care programs and eligibility overview, national program updates, Medicare and supplements, Office on Aging programs, Senior Patrol and Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, and working with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com.
Information: Day at 208-423-9036.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. March 11 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events.