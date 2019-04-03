Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 through May 1, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.

Grief support

Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.

Breastfeeding

Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.

Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Bariatric support

Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.

Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.

Seniors wellness

The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors next week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss “Nutrient Needs for Older Adults.”

April 10: A Heritage Independent Living representative will discuss “Preventing a Urinary Tract Infection.”

April 11: “Springing into Action” will be the topic by Heritage Home Health and Hospice.

Free; 208-734-5084.

Alzheimer’s support

Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.

Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.

Grief support

Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.

The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.

Information: 208-734-4061.

Ostomy support

Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.

Free; 208-308-6153.

Childbirth

Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. April 10 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 13 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.

Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.

Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

