To do for you

Grief support

Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1 through April 29, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

