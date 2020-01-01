Grief support

Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.

The group meets on the first Friday every month.

Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.

Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.

The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.

Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.

Recovery support

Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 to May 18, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.

Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.

Free. Information: 208-733-6128.

Seniors wellness

Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Heritage Independent Living at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.

Topic: “Health Benefits of Turmeric.”

Free; 208-734-5084.

CPR, infant safety

Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.

Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.

Grief support

Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 on Wednesdays in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.

Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.

Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

Breastfeeding

Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.

Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

Baby care

“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.

Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.

