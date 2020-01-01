Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 to May 18, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Heritage Independent Living at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Health Benefits of Turmeric.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 on Wednesdays in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.