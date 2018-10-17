Blood drives

The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

Alzheimer’s support

Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.

Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.

Seniors wellness

The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors at 530 Shoshone St. W.

A Heritage Health Services representative will discuss hospice misconceptions at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice staff will speak at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about flu and pneumonia symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Free; 208-734-5084.

Grief support

Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.

The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.

Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.

Asthma education

Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.

Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.

Brain injury support

College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.

Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.

Vision support

Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

This month’s discussion is about physical aids.

The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.

Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments