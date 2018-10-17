Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A Heritage Health Services representative will discuss hospice misconceptions at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice staff will speak at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about flu and pneumonia symptoms, prevention and treatment.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
This month’s discussion is about physical aids.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.