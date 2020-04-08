Medicare webinar

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors will hold a Medicare webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. April 15, instead of a workshop due to coronavirus concerns.

Medicare beneficiaries and their families will be assisted over the phone or through the webinar.

To register for the webinar or for information about Medicare benefits, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 800-247-4422.

St. Luke’s classes

St. Luke’s birth, parenting and safety classes, car seat checks, scheduled maternity tours, Moms Meet Up and Breastfeeding Bunch support groups have been canceled through June 30 in Magic Valley and Treasure Valley, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns.

Individuals who were signed up for classes during that time-frame will receive an e-mail with online resources from the St. Luke’s team.

For details, call 208-814-0407 in the Magic Valley or 208-381-1510 in the Treasure Valley.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0