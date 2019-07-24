Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice’s wellness presentation for seniors, 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Brain Health.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Seniors wellness
Bridgeview Estates’ wellness presentation for seniors, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Keeping Hydrated.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
