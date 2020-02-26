To do for you

Blood drives

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are working together with the “Give Blood to Give Time” program to ensure blood is available for cancer patients.

Donors are needed for all blood types and platelets.

Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To schedule an appointment to donate, go to GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

Grief support

Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend.