To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are working together with the “Give Blood to Give Time” program to ensure blood is available for cancer patients.
Donors are needed for all blood types and platelets.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, go to GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp,” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Medicare Advantage, supplemental insurance costs, Social Security benefits, Office on Aging programs and scams, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, low-income assistance, fitness after 60 and home safety.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: Day at 208-423-9036.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events.