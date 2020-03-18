To do for you

Brain injury support

College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building Room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.

Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross is urging healthy and eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply.

Local blood donation opportunities are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., both in Twin Falls.

Blood drives are also scheduled next week from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 25 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.

Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.