To do for you

Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Grief support
New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through June 10, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building Room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is urging healthy and eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., both in Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 25 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.
The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and who meet other eligibility requirements.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, meets at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave E.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
Seniors workshop
Free Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and approaching Medicare eligibility, at 6 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Topics: Various parts of Medicare, benefits, and enrollment for Medigap, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.
The session is led by Idaho Department of Insurance’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors.
Anyone interested in learning about Medicare is welcome to attend.
To register, call 1-800-247-4422.
Neck pain workshop
Body Balance Physical Therapy presents a free neck pain and headache workshop, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Twin Falls clinic, 1053 Eastland Drive.
The clinic features physical therapists Adam Squires and S. Ryan Peck, who are the clinic’s neck and headache experts. The program discusses the three common causes of neck pain, three frequent mistakes made by neck pain sufferers, and demonstrates three exercises to help reduce neck pain.
Free admission; limited seats are available. To reserve a seat, go to bodybalancephysicaltherapy.com, call 208-736-9011 or text 208-271-4365.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events.