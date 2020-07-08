To do for you
To do for you

Autism support

Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, will meet at 6 p.m. July 15 at the Aspen Grove Family Therapy office, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7.

Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.

The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.

Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events available in your community.

