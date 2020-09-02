To do for you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Grief support

Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, in the building behind Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Signs will be posted.

If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, join the group for grief support classes that include expert videos and a workbook.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667. Masks will be optional.

Virtual forum

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network hosts a virtual policy forum, “Top Cancers in the Gem State — Access to Research, Screening and Treatment,” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss common cancers in Idaho.

Cancer researchers and policy experts will address the current state of cancer research, highlight recent innovations in screening and treatments, and discuss barriers to cancer care and also public policy solutions.