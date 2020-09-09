To do for you

Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, in the building behind Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Signs will be posted.
If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, join the group for grief support classes that include expert videos and a workbook.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support children and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions. Blood donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout the pandemic.
A blood donation opportunity is available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Donors giving blood or platelets Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 will receive a free haircut coupon by Sport Clips Haircuts. The coupon will be emailed several days after their donation.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Aspen Grove Family Therapy office, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7, Twin Falls.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
