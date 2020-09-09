To do for you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Grief support

Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, in the building behind Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Signs will be posted.

If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, join the group for grief support classes that include expert videos and a workbook.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.

Blood drives

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support children and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions. Blood donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout the pandemic.

A blood donation opportunity is available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.