To do for you

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes for April have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The next class series will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s childbirth refresher course on April 8 has been canceled.

The next class will be at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the Oak Room on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Childbirth