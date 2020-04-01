To do for you

Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes for April have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The next class series will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
St. Luke’s childbirth refresher course on April 8 has been canceled.
The next class will be at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the Oak Room on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
St. Luke’s prepared childbirth bootcamp on April 11 has been canceled.
The next class will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
