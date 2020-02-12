Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12 through March 11, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Health screenings
Life Line Screenings will be held Thursday at the River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls.
The screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for heart disease, stroke and vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function.
Screening packages start at $149 and preregistration is required. To register, call 1-877-237-1287 or go to lifelinescreening.com.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Thursday: “Heart Healthy Exercises” discussion with Heritage Health Services.
Friday: “Sweets, Treats and Feets” program by Horizon Home Health and Hospice.
Tuesday: “Heart Healthy Diet” discussion with Comfort Keepers.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, meets at noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave E. Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend. The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
