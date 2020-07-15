To do for you

Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Aspen Grove Family Therapy office, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
