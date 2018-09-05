Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 through Oct. 3, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation, 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The topic is “ Creating a holiday diet plan.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope Support Group meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a presentation by University of Idaho Extension’s Twin Falls County office at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Siew Guan Lee, family and consumer sciences extension educator, will discuss portion distortion.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes in two sessions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 or Oct. 31 through Dec. 5, at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Bring your own yoga mat, or one will be provided. The classes is instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $49 for each six-week session; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
“To Do For You” is a listing of health-related activities, events and classes.
