To do for you

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for all blood types. The Red Cross encourages healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

Twin Falls community blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

The Red Cross is now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.