Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Taenia Hudson, senior services specialist at the Office on Aging, will discuss how to let emergency personnel understand our crisis.
Parkinson’s patients find comfort and help as they meet with others who understand and experience the same symptoms. The support group can be a powerful motivator to live the best life possible with Parkinson’s.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
If you or someone in your family has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate. Information: nfturley@att.net or 208-358-5807.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Heritage Health Services at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Maintaining your sugar levels during the holidays.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Stroke seminar
“Know the Warning Signs of a Stroke, Act Fast” seminar, 3 p.m. Thursday at Syringa Place, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls. Presented by Stephanie Shawver.
The free seminar is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Make reservations by calling Connie at 208-308-4751.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
A new series of GriefShare will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. The series will include 13 sessions and will end Feb. 14.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Pediatric CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-9050.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693.
Seniors wellness
Boise State University nursing students will present two programs on Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topics: “ABC's to Prevention of Heart Disease” at 12:15 p.m. and “How to Act Fast to Identify a Stroke” at 12:30 p.m.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 27 through Jan. 8, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.