Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
The support group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. Roll call will be answered to the question, “What is my most effective medicine?”
The group will discuss the new $3 million grant that the National Institute of Health has awarded to study the long-term effects of aerobic exercise on slowing the progression of Parkinson’s. The research will be conducted in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cleveland, Ohio.
The meeting will also feature brain games and physical exercise to help participants stay mobile.
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate. Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 208-358-5807.
Seniors wellness
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Topic: Medicare discussion with Taenia Hudson from the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging.
Free to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation, 12:15 p.m. Monday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Making Smart Breakfast Choices” discussion with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
