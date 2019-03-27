Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 22, at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 through May 1, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
