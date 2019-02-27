Grief support

Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.

The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.

Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.

Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 22, at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.

The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.

Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.

Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Reiki

College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 in CSI’s Shields Building, room 107, Twin Falls.

Learn the history of Reiki and basics of energy, along with hands-on practice. Level I Reiki certificates will be given upon completion of the class.

Instructor Sandy March, a Reiki master, has been working in the alternative health field for more than 17 years.

Cost is $199. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.

