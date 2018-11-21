Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Jan. 8, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Suicide Prevention Action Network’s south-central Idaho chapter support group, 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The support group is for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Information: Donna Stalley, chapter president, 208-733-1462.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
This month’s topic is a discussion on nutritional foods for seniors.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross announced it has a blood shortage and is in need of eligible blood and platelet donors, as well as volunteer blood drive hosts.
Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road; and from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.
In Jerome, a blood drive is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
