Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a presentation at 12:15 p.m. Monday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A Harrison’s Hope representative will discuss advance care planning.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Monday at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
