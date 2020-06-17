To do for you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for blood products. The Red Cross encourages healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

A Twin Falls community blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road.

Blood donation opportunities are also available next week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the La Quinta Inn; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

All blood types are needed to maintain a reliable supply.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Anyone giving blood or platelets through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.