To do for you
To do for you

Grief support

Series of 13 Grief Share meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 26 through Nov. 18, in the building behind Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Signs will be posted.

If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, join the group for grief support classes that include expert videos and a workbook.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667. Masks will be optional.

Virtual forum

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network hosts a virtual policy forum, “Top Cancers in the Gem State — Access to Research, Screening and Treatment,” from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 to discuss common cancers in Idaho.

Cancer researchers and policy experts will address the current state of cancer research, highlight recent innovations in screening and treatments, and discuss barriers to cancer care and also public policy solutions.

Presenters are Dan Zuckerman, M.D., St. Luke’s Cancer Institute; Cheryl Jorcyk, Ph.D., Director, Clinical/Translational Research, Boise State University; Bobby Chawla, D.O., St. Alphonsus Cancer Care Center; Paul White, M.D., Kootenai Health, Cancer Services; Christopher Murphy, M.S., Director, Idaho Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System; and Theresa Vawter, Idaho Government Relations Director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

The virtual event is free and open to the public; register at fightcancer.org/2020IDforum.

