To do for you

Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.

Grief support

New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through June 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building. Signs will be posted.

Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.

Asthma education

Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19.

The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.

Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.

Brain injury support

College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 19 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.