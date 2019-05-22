Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 22 through June 19, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.

Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.

Grandparents support

Gran-Group, 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.

Grief support

Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.

The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.

Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.

Grief support

Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has a shortage of type O blood and is in need of eligible donors.

Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

Grief support

Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.

The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.

Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.

Recovery class

Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.

Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.

Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.

For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.

Grief support

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.

Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.

Childbirth

Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. May 29 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events.

