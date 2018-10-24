Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
This month’s topic is a discussion on physical aids.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Health fair
Annual Magic Valley Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services Building on North College Road in Twin Falls.
The event will include free screenings for skin cancer, balance and hearing, along with free blood pressure checks and free nitrate testing of well water.
Blood work will be available at a discounted cost. A limited number of free flu shots, courtesy of Wellness Tree Community Clinic, will be available.
Free admission. Presented by Times-News and co-sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Wright Physical Therapy, Miracle Ear and Magic Valley Media.
For information, email healthfair@magicvalley.com.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences. .
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
A Bridgeview Estates representative will talk about healthy spooky treats.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes in two sessions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 31 to Dec. 5, at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Students may bring their own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $49; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
“Preparing to Turn 65” boot camp, presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, supplemental insurance, Social Security benefits, tax impact, retirement cost, assistance programs for seniors, healthy living, Office on Aging programs and more.
Admission is free and pre-registration is not required. All ages are welcome. Information: PFNFInc.com or 208-423-9036.
