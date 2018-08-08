Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, both in Twin Falls.
All eligible blood and platelet donors are needed, especially for type O blood donors. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
The group will discuss the changes in symptoms being experienced by those with Parkinson’s, as well as the question, “Would stepping to music help me move more freely?” Other topics of interest to those with Parkinson’s will be shared.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. 208-358-5807.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a presentation for seniors at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A representative from Heritage Health Services will talk about 10 foods for energy.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope Support Group meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
CPR
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR and AED class, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $50. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Grief support
Grief Share series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Information: 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering Freedom From Smoking classes from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, at the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, 173 Martin St., Twin Falls.
The free tobacco cessation classes are designed to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
To register, contact Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.